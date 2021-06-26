Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 74.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,491 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MYGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of MYGN opened at $32.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 58,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,243,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 7,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $207,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,045.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,178. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.