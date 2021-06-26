Name Changing Token (NCT) Price Reaches $0.0802 on Top Exchanges

Name Changing Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 26th. One Name Changing Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0802 or 0.00000141 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Name Changing Token has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. Name Changing Token has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and $122,319.00 worth of Name Changing Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00052820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003320 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00020186 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $186.43 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00038090 BTC.

Name Changing Token Coin Profile

Name Changing Token (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Changing Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Changing Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Changing Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Changing Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Name Changing Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Name Changing Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

