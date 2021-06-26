Namecoin (NMC) Market Cap Hits $18.76 Million

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $1.27 or 0.00004031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Namecoin has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Namecoin has a total market cap of $18.76 million and $19,389.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.01419502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.00390951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00073270 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000751 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000112 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About Namecoin

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 19th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.