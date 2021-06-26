Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 3.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) shares dropped 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.60. Approximately 34,087 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,265,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.58.

NNOX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.23.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at $1,201,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 371.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,505,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

