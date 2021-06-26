NanoString Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:NSTG)

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 2,500 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,400% compared to the average volume of 100 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG opened at $67.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.38, a current ratio of 14.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.50.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.04). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 52.15% and a negative net margin of 81.07%. The business had revenue of $31.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other NanoString Technologies news, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,743 shares in the company, valued at $10,044,994.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,760 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total transaction of $162,012.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 169,732 shares of company stock worth $9,812,751 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSTG. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1,813.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 181,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,938,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,265,000. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 61.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 15,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NSTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.