NanoXplore (CVE:GRA) Stock Price Up 15.7%

NanoXplore Inc. (CVE:GRA)’s stock price rose 15.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.15 and last traded at C$4.12. Approximately 240,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 121,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.56.

GRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on NanoXplore and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$718.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$3.57.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.