NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBSPF. Credit Suisse Group raised NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS RBSPF remained flat at $$2.73 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 126 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.99. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.74.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

