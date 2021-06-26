Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nemetschek SE (ETR:NEM) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €64.25 ($75.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Nemetschek stock opened at €65.16 ($76.66) on Friday. Nemetschek has a 1 year low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a 1 year high of €70.55 ($83.00). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

