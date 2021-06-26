Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 51,640 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,640 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Twilio worth $76,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $383.69 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.56 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $339.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO George Hu sold 1,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.10, for a total value of $384,015.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.95, for a total transaction of $379,720.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968 in the last three months. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

