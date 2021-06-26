Neuberger Berman Group LLC Boosts Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 280,390 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.28% of National Instruments worth $71,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in National Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.83.

Shares of NATI opened at $42.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $30.42 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $335.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.61 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.00%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

