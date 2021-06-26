Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 42.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,008 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $87,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 234,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 16,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 356,502 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,069,000 after purchasing an additional 85,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 70,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Shares of PSX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.40. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The stock has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.