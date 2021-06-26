Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $65.53 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,154,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,888 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 1.29% of Acadia Healthcare worth $65,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $32,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $205,000.

ACHC stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.50. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 26.00% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.76 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

