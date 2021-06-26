Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 643,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,771 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $82,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

AME stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.59. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.06 and a 1 year high of $139.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

In other news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total value of $154,346.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,968.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,780 shares of company stock worth $7,224,891 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

