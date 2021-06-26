Neuberger Berman Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 27,950 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $68,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 11,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.02, for a total value of $5,696,074.88. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total value of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $523.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $475.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 87.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.38. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.61 and a twelve month high of $525.00.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

