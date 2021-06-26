Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 20 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Neumann Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 508 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weitz Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $41,770,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 252.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 949 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 55,841 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Amazon.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 18,646 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,401.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3,316.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,630.08 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 over the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

