New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Shares Down 3.6%

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $38.70 and last traded at $38.72. 7,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 548,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.17.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NFE. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet lowered New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.75.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 95.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, Director John J. Mack bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $957,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,988,158.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 242,671 shares of New Fortress Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total value of $10,417,866.03. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock worth $41,634,165. Company insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 153,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,216,000 after purchasing an additional 11,346 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

