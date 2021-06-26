New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Senior Investment Group Inc. is a real estate investment trust focused on investing in senior housing properties across the United States. It operates in two reportable segments: Managed Properties and Triple Net Lease Properties. The Company’s managed portfolio includes assisted living, memory care and independent living properties. Its triple net lease portfolio includes assisted living, memory care, independent living and continuing care retirement communities. New Senior Investment Group Inc. is based in United States. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New Senior Investment Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:SNR opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. New Senior Investment Group has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $7.55. The stock has a market cap of $579.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.81.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). New Senior Investment Group had a negative net margin of 5.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. New Senior Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1,272.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 157,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 146,118 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,027,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,221,000 after acquiring an additional 39,734 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Senior Investment Group Company Profile

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 103 properties across 36 states.

