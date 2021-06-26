New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.81 Million

Analysts expect New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) to post $335.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $339.54 million and the lowest is $331.55 million. New York Community Bancorp posted sales of $281.25 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New York Community Bancorp.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $332.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

NYCB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

In other news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 102,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $4,323,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,559,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NYCB traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.36. 5,105,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,785,518. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. New York Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.72 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.