New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,000 Shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of Arbor Realty Trust worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Arbor Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.75.

Shares of ABR stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 22.03, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.15. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 86.52% and a return on equity of 19.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

