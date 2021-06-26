New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) by 32.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALXO. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 1,249.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 39,982 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,518,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,973,000 after purchasing an additional 145,731 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 79.6% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $57.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.06. On average, research analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ALX Oncology news, CEO Jaume Pons sold 16,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total transaction of $962,421.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 556,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,043,202.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total value of $439,009.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,781,046.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,487 shares of company stock worth $3,310,240. 58.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on ALX Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.67.

ALX Oncology Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALXO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO).

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.