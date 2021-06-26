New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,400 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy during the first quarter worth about $49,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 146.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,401.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 12,257 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $306,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $1.34 and a 52-week high of $26.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.54.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 49.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. As a group, analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -8.70%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

