New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520,900 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Transocean were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Transocean by 979.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 target price (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Transocean from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Transocean from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.83.

In other news, Director Perestroika bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $4,510,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Saint Victor Diane De bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 4,010,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,061,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIG opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.96. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 3.62.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.71 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 22, 2021, the company owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deepwater and 10 harsh environment floaters.

