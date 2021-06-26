New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $1.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 91,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,340,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,443,000 after purchasing an additional 270,187 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter worth $9,687,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 20,987 shares in the last quarter. 26.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Stephens cut shares of Schneider National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.65.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $21.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $28.13. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Schneider National had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.40%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc, a surface transportation and logistics solutions company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics services in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

