New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,600 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hilltop by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,212,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166,125 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,123,000 after buying an additional 113,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 950,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,429,000 after buying an additional 288,215 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth $25,435,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $265,283.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,999 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,364.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

Hilltop stock opened at $37.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.52 and a one year high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. The company had revenue of $523.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 10.48%.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

