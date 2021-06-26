NewEdge Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,807 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 186.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $87.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.69. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

