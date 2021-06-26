Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 131.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,173 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 282,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,999,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 203,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 33,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,225,000 after purchasing an additional 42,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.75. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.40%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,859.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

Read More: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.