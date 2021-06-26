News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Stock Position Raised by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) by 176.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,161 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,489 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in News were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in News in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 1,680.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of News during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. News Co. has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $26.21.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, and MarketWatch through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

