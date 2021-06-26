NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $26.43

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.43 and traded as high as C$28.00. NFI Group shares last traded at C$27.64, with a volume of 342,104 shares.

NFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities increased their target price on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. NFI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$34.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$26.42.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.21. The business had revenue of C$727.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$683.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NFI Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.71%.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

