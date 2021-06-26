NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Raised to $170.00 at Guggenheim

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its price objective increased by Guggenheim from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $154.35 on Friday. NIKE has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $154.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.81, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $133.42.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NIKE will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,727 shares of company stock valued at $5,542,232. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 128.4% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 85.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 380 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

