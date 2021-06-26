NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after buying an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.7% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after buying an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after buying an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NiSource by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,990,000 after buying an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62. NiSource Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NI. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric L. Butler purchased 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.38 per share, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

