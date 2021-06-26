North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00 at ATB Capital

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$24.25.

Shares of TSE:NOA opened at C$20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$572.94 million and a PE ratio of 13.27. North American Construction Group has a one year low of C$7.55 and a one year high of C$21.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that North American Construction Group will post 2.1400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total transaction of C$638,794.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.67 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,370.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$68,370. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $305,635 and sold 91,100 shares worth $1,788,794.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

