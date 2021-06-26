Northern Trust Corp Has $73.10 Million Holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.45% of RLI worth $73,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RLI by 384.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in RLI by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RLI shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on RLI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Shares of RLI opened at $104.12 on Friday. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $74.84 and a 1 year high of $117.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.65.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.09 million. RLI had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RLI Corp. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 38.61%.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

