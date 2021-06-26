Northern Trust Corp Has $75.43 Million Position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 113,955 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Wix.com worth $75,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 202.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Wix.com by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Wix.com by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Wix.com by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Wix.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

WIX opened at $303.08 on Friday. Wix.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $213.12 and a fifty-two week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 1.39.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by $1.00. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 27.78% and a negative return on equity of 87.95%. The company had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WIX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wix.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.11.

Wix.com Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

