Northern Trust Corp Sells 307,200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 454,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 307,200 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $72,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.77. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

