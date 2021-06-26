NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $4,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter worth about $7,975,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,498,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,897,000 after purchasing an additional 413,131 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 14.8% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. 94.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony Thomas Clark sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $164,659.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,122 shares of company stock valued at $727,034 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Monday, April 19th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

NWE stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.43. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $400.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.10 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. Equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is 74.03%.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

