NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to report $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings. NortonLifeLock posted earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a net margin of 21.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.14.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $11,038,902.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,944.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,594,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,689,000 after buying an additional 605,479 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 452.8% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NLOK traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,950. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $17.98 and a 12 month high of $28.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.59%.

NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

