NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.55% of NovoCure worth $74,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 143.0% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 13,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 8,072 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 112,421 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of NovoCure by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 332,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $9,845,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in NovoCure during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVCR opened at $221.25 on Friday. NovoCure Limited has a 12-month low of $55.40 and a 12-month high of $232.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,011.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 8.94, a current ratio of 9.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.82.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $134.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.54 million. NovoCure had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 3.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NovoCure Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVCR shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $175.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $132.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.71.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 97,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.34, for a total transaction of $19,236,018.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 5,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,355 shares of company stock worth $48,078,335 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. The company markets Optune and Optune Lua, a Tumor Treating Fields delivery system for use as a monotherapy treatment for adult patients with glioblastoma.

