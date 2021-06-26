Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.24. 7,209,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,719. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.94. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $36.66 and a 12 month high of $63.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.17.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $677.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In related news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $329,592.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,884.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,117 shares of company stock worth $2,928,567. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 78,612 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth about $750,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 114,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,080,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 65.1% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 164.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 196,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.