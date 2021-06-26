nYFI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $16.00 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 26th. nYFI has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $16.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One nYFI coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00001806 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, nYFI has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

nYFI Coin Profile

N0031 is a coin. nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 coins. The Reddit community for nYFI is https://reddit.com/r/nestprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . nYFI’s official Twitter account is @fan_nest and its Facebook page is accessible here . nYFI’s official website is nestprotocol.org . nYFI’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST Protocol is an oracle network to produce price data on-chain. NEST provides a solution that includes a collateral asset quotation, arbitrage verification, price chain, beta coefficients and other modules to form the NEST-Protocol. “

Buying and Selling nYFI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

