O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 925.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,664 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $10,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LNC traded up $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,867,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,831. Lincoln National Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $71.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

