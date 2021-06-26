O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $8.16 Million Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,393 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 84.8% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 160.5% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 5,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,787,233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,439,922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,353 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 420,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $104,699,000 after purchasing an additional 35,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.7% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 128,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMGN traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.68. 4,309,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,384,948. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $210.28 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total transaction of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

