O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) by 929.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,883 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.19% of TFI International worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in TFI International by 355.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of TFI International by 174.8% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of TFI International by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TFI International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 230,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,242,000 after buying an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TFI International in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TFI International from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.93.

NYSE:TFII traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.17. 128,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,561. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.53. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.60 and a 1 year high of $96.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 7.15%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 27.88%.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

