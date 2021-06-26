O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,839 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.86. The company had a trading volume of 6,677,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.37. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 24.34%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $741,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

