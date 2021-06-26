Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Up 10.6%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) shot up 10.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.57 and last traded at $8.36. 625,399 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 66,866,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

Several brokerages have commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ocugen from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Roth Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 12.00 and a quick ratio of 12.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.94 and a beta of 4.47.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.54). As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ocugen news, SVP Vijay Tammara sold 29,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $329,001.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,730. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Uday Kompella sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,027,885.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 864,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,795. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $886,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $557,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. 12.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

