Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Million

Brokerages expect that Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) will announce sales of $1.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oncternal Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $550,000.00 and the highest is $2.25 million. Oncternal Therapeutics reported sales of $620,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $4.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 million to $8.75 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.28 million, with estimates ranging from $1.04 million to $4.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Oncternal Therapeutics.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 520.20%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oncternal Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

ONCT stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.15. 6,191,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,216. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61. Oncternal Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $10.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 7,703.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 20.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, an investigational monoclonal antibody that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of patients with B-cell lymphoid malignancies, including mantle cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

