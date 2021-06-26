ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 76.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 70,162 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,720,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 15.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 83.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter worth $486,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OGS opened at $75.49 on Friday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.51 and a 1 year high of $82.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.82.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.04%.

OGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.25.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

