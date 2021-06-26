OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,607,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,361 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $38,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on OSW. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

OSW stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $891.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.61. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW).

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.