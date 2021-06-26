OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Sees Large Volume Increase

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,444 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 416,891 shares.The stock last traded at $10.63 and had previously closed at $10.20.

OSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

The company has a market cap of $891.59 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 1,043.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.59%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSW. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in OneSpaWorld by 226.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 7,079 shares during the period. 67.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

