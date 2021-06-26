Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Hits New 12-Month High at $74.94

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $74.94 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.48.

ONEXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$93.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$94.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.18.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter. Onex had a net margin of 79.87% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $557.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ONEXF)

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

