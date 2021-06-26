ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ORBC. Northland Securities restated a market perform rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up previously from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down previously from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.29. ORBCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $889.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.57.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

